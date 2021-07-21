Unemployment plunges across Northwest Indiana

LaPorte County ranked third highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 6.2% unemployment in June, which was down from 6.3% in May, and down significantly from 14.5% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment declined to 5.2% in June, down from 5.4% in May, and down from 12.4% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1% in June, up from 4% in May but down from 10.1% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate rose to 5.9%, up from 5.8% the previous month and down from 11.1% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 625,000 Americans. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In June, joblessness fell in every Northwest Indiana city and town except Schererville, where it stayed steady at 5.2%.