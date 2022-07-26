Unemployment rate rises across Northwest Indiana but Lake County no longer has Indiana's highest jobless rate

Unemployment rose in most of Northwest Indiana in June, but Lake County no longer has the highest jobless rate in the state.

Lake County ranked second in joblessness statewide. LaPorte County was fifth, and Porter County 21st, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate peaked at nearly 20% in Northwest Indiana in May 2020, but largely has been declining since then, hitting record lows in the Region and the state in recent months.

The jobless rate rose 0.9 percentage points to 4.6% in June across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was 3.7% the previous month and 6.4% in June 2021.

In June, Lake County had the Hoosier State's highest jobless rate at 5.2%, up from 4.2% from the previous month, and down significantly from 7.3% during June 2021. Howard County, where the similarly blue-collar manufacturing town of Kokomo is located, again took the top spot in the Hoosier State with 6.5%.

LaPorte County ranked fifth highest of Indiana's 92 counties at 4% unemployment in June, which was up from 3.2% in May, and down significantly from 5.9% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment rose to 3.4% in June, up from 2.7% in May, and down from 4.7% at the same point a year earlier.

Overall, Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose 2.4% in June, up from 2.2% at the same time the previous year. The U.S. unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.6% in June, down from 5.9% at the same point a year earlier, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession in the late 2000s, but it had been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans and nearly 6.4 million people around the globe. More than one out of 10 Region residents on average were out of work for months.

In June, joblessness rose across most of Northwest Indiana, by as much as 1.7% in East Chicago and 1.4% in Gary.

In the Calumet Region, Gary has the highest unemployment rate at 9.2%, followed by East Chicago at 7.9% and Merrillville at 6.5%.

Valparaiso had the lowest jobless rate in the Region at 3%, followed by Crown Point at 3.5% and Schererville at 3.7%.