Unemployment remains over 15% across Northwest Indiana
Job applications and information for the Gap Factory Store sit on a table during a job fair at Dolphin Mall in Miami.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File

Unemployment dropped in May as more people returned to their jobs after stay-at-home restrictions were loosened during the coronavirus public health crisis, but more than 15% of Northwest Indiana remained out of work.

More than 19% of people were still unemployed in Gary, Hobart, and Michigan City in May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 15.2% in May across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was just 3.8% at the same time a year prior.

In May, Lake County had the Hoosier state's 7th-highest jobless rate at 16.2%, down from 20.3% in April but up significantly from 4.1% in April 2019. LaPorte County ranked 11th highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 15.3% unemployment in May, which was down from 21% in April but up from just 3.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment dropped to 13.6% in May, down from 17.9% in April but up from 3.2% at the same point a year earlier. It was the 23rd highest jobless rate statewide.

Overall, Indiana's unemployment rate fell to 12.3% in May, down from 17.5% the previous month, while the U.S. unemployment rate stood at 13.3%.

Unemployment climbed as high as 12% in Northwest Indiana during the depths of the Great Recession more than a decade ago, but has been significantly higher in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, following stay-at-home orders meant to stop the spread of a virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans thus far.

In May, joblessness fell in every city and town where it's tracked in the Calumet Region. Gary had the highest jobless rate of 20% while Valparaiso had the lowest at 12.7%.

Gallery: Chicago Ford Assembly Plant tour

NWI unemployment rates

Local unemployment rates in May; change from April:

  • Crown Point: 15.4%; down from 20.8% in April

  • East Chicago: 18.8%; down from from 21.8% in April

  • Gary: 20%; down from 23.1% in April

  • Hammond: 16.1%; down from 18.9% in April

  • Hobart: 19.4%; down from 25.1% in April

  • Merrillville: 17.9%; down from 22.2% in April

  • Michigan City: 19.2%; down from 24.9% in April

  • Portage: 17.5%; down from 21.4% in April

  • Schererville: 13.8%; down from 17.5% in April

  • Valparaiso: 12.7%; down from 17.2% in April

Note: Data were not adjusted for seasonal employment variations.

Source: Indiana Department of Workforce Development

