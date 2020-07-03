Unemployment remains over 15% across Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unemployment dropped in May as more people returned to their jobs after stay-at-home restrictions were loosened during the coronavirus public health crisis, but more than 15% of Northwest Indiana remained out of work.

More than 19% of people were still unemployed in Gary, Hobart, and Michigan City in May, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The jobless rate rose to a staggering 19.4% in April, but fell to 15.2% in May across the Gary metropolitan area, which encompasses Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. The unemployment rate in the Gary metro area was just 3.8% at the same time a year prior.

In May, Lake County had the Hoosier state's 7th-highest jobless rate at 16.2%, down from 20.3% in April but up significantly from 4.1% in April 2019. LaPorte County ranked 11th highest out of Indiana's 92 counties at 15.3% unemployment in May, which was down from 21% in April but up from just 3.7% at the same time a year ago, according to the Department of Workforce Development.

Porter County's unemployment dropped to 13.6% in May, down from 17.9% in April but up from 3.2% at the same point a year earlier. It was the 23rd highest jobless rate statewide.