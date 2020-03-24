Unions: 'Essential' workers need more coronavirus protection

CHICAGO — Union leaders representing workers that have been deemed "essential" as Illinois battles the coronavirus called Monday for more protective gear to guard members against infection.
Kenneth Franklin, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308, which represents Chicago Transit Authority train engineers, said the agency is adequately cleaning train cars, but is paying little attention to air filtering systems. Franklin is calling for a quarantine of workers that would shut down train service, which officials say served about 750,000 riders daily before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I advocate for testing of my members and the environment they’re in if we’re going to move forward,” he said.
CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry is dismissing Franklin’s concerns, saying the CTA robustly cleans and disinfects railcars, buses and stations daily. He added city health officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning plan and say current procedures adequate and "no changes are recommended at this point."
SEIU Healthcare represents about 90,000 people in nursing homes, childcare services and other similar positions. President Greg Kelley said employers must give workers what they need to protect themselves. He says the pandemic has exposed how some nursing homes have built profits by understaffing and neglecting the upkeep of facilities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Service 4
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Sports Virus Outbreak Australia
Virus Outbreak Funerals
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Testing Michigan
Drive-up church service
Service 2
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
APTOPIX Viruc Outbreak Elections Florida
Election 2020 Illinois Primary
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak-US
Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Photo1
Coronavirus Testing
Gymnastics state finals
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus Outbreak NBA Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Big 12 College Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak ACC Basketball
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Photo4
Photo3
Photo3
Photo2
Photo1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
APTOPIX Nigeria Virus Outbreak
Britain Virus Outbreak
APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak Iraq
Italy China Outbreak Europe
Virus Outbreak Mideast Palestinians
France Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak Taiwan
India Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!