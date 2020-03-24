Unions: 'Essential' workers need more coronavirus protection

CHICAGO — Union leaders representing workers that have been deemed "essential" as Illinois battles the coronavirus called Monday for more protective gear to guard members against infection.

Kenneth Franklin, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308, which represents Chicago Transit Authority train engineers, said the agency is adequately cleaning train cars, but is paying little attention to air filtering systems. Franklin is calling for a quarantine of workers that would shut down train service, which officials say served about 750,000 riders daily before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I advocate for testing of my members and the environment they’re in if we’re going to move forward,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry is dismissing Franklin’s concerns, saying the CTA robustly cleans and disinfects railcars, buses and stations daily. He added city health officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning plan and say current procedures adequate and "no changes are recommended at this point."