Unions: 'Essential' workers need more coronavirus protection
Unions: 'Essential' workers need more coronavirus protection

Virus Outbreak Illinois

A lone man stands in a heating shelter at the Chicago Transit Authority's Merchandise Mart "L" station, Monday, March 23, 2020.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — Union leaders representing workers that have been deemed "essential" as Illinois battles the coronavirus called Monday for more protective gear to guard members against infection.

Kenneth Franklin, head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 308, which represents Chicago Transit Authority train engineers, said the agency is adequately cleaning train cars, but is paying little attention to air filtering systems. Franklin is calling for a quarantine of workers that would shut down train service, which officials say served about 750,000 riders daily before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I advocate for testing of my members and the environment they’re in if we’re going to move forward,” he said.

Virus Outbreak Illinois

A man rides a nearly empty Chicago Transit Authority "L" train at the Quincy Station, Monday, March 23, 2020.

CTA spokesman Steve Mayberry is dismissing Franklin’s concerns, saying the CTA robustly cleans and disinfects railcars, buses and stations daily. He added city health officials have reviewed CTA’s cleaning plan and say current procedures adequate and "no changes are recommended at this point."

SEIU Healthcare represents about 90,000 people in nursing homes, childcare services and other similar positions. President Greg Kelley said employers must give workers what they need to protect themselves. He says the pandemic has exposed how some nursing homes have built profits by understaffing and neglecting the upkeep of facilities.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

