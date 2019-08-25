The United Way AmeriCorps program of Northwest Indiana is looking for residents to support community initiatives in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, and Marshall counties.
The program is in need of 24 team members to support area nonprofit and school programs. AmeriCorps members serve as high school and college career advisers, K-12 tutors in area schools and volunteer recruiters. The 2019-2020 AmeriCorps program season begins in September.
“This paid service opportunity offers real-world experience helping others,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Your service will help make our community safer, give students a second chance and support area nonprofits.”
The experience is ideal for individuals who are in college, just graduated, looking to fill a gap year, retired or between jobs.
Full-time, part-time and minimum-time positions are available. Program placements run now through May 2020 depending upon placement and term availability. Each placement offers a stipend and an education award that can be used for past, current and future education debt. Student loan deferrent is available for serving members.
Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, and be a U.S. Citizen, U.S. National or lawful permanent resident alien. All ages are welcome to apply.
To learn more and apply, contact Maddie Grimm at 219- 464-3583 or maddie@unitedwaypc.org.