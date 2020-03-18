United Way creates coronavirus relief fund for employees facing hardship

GRIFFITH — As restaurants, bars and venues survive closures, a Lake County organization has created a relief fund for workers facing hardships.

Lake Area United Way’s Lake Area COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will gather financial aid to support the emerging needs of workers who face income loss and inability to pay bills related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way.

Ohio officials reported there was an additional 47,000 unemployment claims in the period of one week since businesses were ordered to close or limit services. It is only a matter of time before Indiana and Lake County residents feel the impact of the pandemic, Daugherty said.

“Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling families,” she said. “This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and we intend to be here to support those being affected.”