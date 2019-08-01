It takes thousands of volunteers to make the Day of Caring happen.
As the largest single-day volunteer event across Northwest Indiana, Day of Caring brings together nonprofits, local businesses, municipalities, churches, civic groups, families and individuals to change lives one project at a time. This year's Day of Caring is Friday.
“This is a great team-building experience and way to end the summer before school,” said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. “More than 530 volunteers have already signed up, but we still need more to jump in and lend a hand.”
There are more than 34 nonprofits in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties counting on volunteers to help with more than 68 projects. Volunteers can choose from activities such as painting, landscaping, building, cleaning, hosting picnics and taking kids fishing. Volunteers who are unable to participate in onsite projects can host collection drives, donate blood and more.
The day kicks off with a free breakfast rally in Valparaiso and Portage, sponsored by The Times Media Co. and 2019 Pacesetters CSI, Meijer, Chester, Inc., McAfee Animal Hospital, Hoeppner, Wagner & Evans, LLP, and Blachly, Tabor, Bozik & Hartman. The United Way Pacesetters initiative provides an easy one-stop shop for corporations to give back to their community.
Individuals, teams, novices and skilled professionals are encouraged to participate. Volunteers should register by Wednesday. For more information and to register, visit nwivolunteer.org.