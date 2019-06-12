United Way of Porter County is seeking volunteer ambassadors to help spread the word about how individual donors, companies and the United Way Partner Network are positively impacting community need in Northwest Indiana.
The program is designed to educate and inspire individuals about their community. Participants will receive professional development training and the opportunity to expand their professional networks.
“The importance of these goodwill ambassadors cannot be overstated,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “This is a wonderful opportunity for individuals to help the United Way Partner Network stabilize families in the community.”
Participants will partake in a variety of community activities such as Day of Caring, area nonprofit tours and community presentations. Professional development training will be provided by Dale Carnegie & Associates covering communication, presentation and project management topics.
“As a long-time resident of Porter County I thought I knew my community well,” said Kaye Frataccia, retired school teacher and United Way volunteer. “Serving as a United Way Goodwill Ambassador allowed me to achieve a deeper involvement in the community that continues to grow 15 years later.”
The Goodwill Ambassadors Program is open to anyone over the age of 18 looking to support their community. No experience necessary. Registration is open until noon June 28. To register, visit unitedwaypc.org/goodwill-ambassadors.