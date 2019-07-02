United Way Regional Volunteer Center is seeking volunteers to help local nonprofits during its annual Day of Caring event on Aug. 9.
As the largest single-day volunteer event across Northwest Indiana, Day of Caring brings together nonprofits, families, local businesses, municipalities, churches, civic groups and individuals to change lives one project at a time by helping local nonprofits with facility improvements and client-support projects.
“This is a great team-building event for families and corporations,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “Volunteers are the glue that helps area nonprofits thrive. We are so grateful to the many volunteers that sacrifice to make the Region work.”
United Way is looking for more than 600 volunteers to help with 30 service projects. Volunteers can choose from activities such as painting, landscaping, building, cleaning, hosting picnics and taking kids fishing. Volunteers who are unable to participate in onsite projects can host collection drives, donate blood and more.
The day kicks off with a free breakfast rally in Valparaiso and Portage, sponsored by The Times Media Co. and 2019 Pacesetters Meijer and McAfee Animal Hospital. The United Way Pacesetters initiative provides an easy one-stop shop for corporations to give back to their community.
Volunteers should register by July 19 to guarantee receipt of a free Day of Caring T-shirt. Individuals, teams, novices and skilled professionals are encouraged to participate. For more information and to register, visit nwivolunteer.org.