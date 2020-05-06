University administrators weigh return to in-person learning this fall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As college students wrap up the end of a nontraditional spring semester, it's becoming clear that a return to campus this fall won't be just business as usual.

Students at many Indiana colleges and universities are completing their final assignments this week online and from a distance after the coronavirus pandemic led schools to unexpectedly close campuses and residence halls this spring.

Alexis Quick, of Valparaiso, said she was headed back home for spring break when she learned Manchester University, where she is finishing her first year as a business management and marketing student, was moving to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Days later, she returned to campus to move out of her dorm.

"Everything just escalated so quickly," Quick said. "It was really hard moving back home, but you can't put what you want to do before other people's safety."

She praised faculty at the small, northern Indiana college for keeping in touch with students as they finish their classes. In addition to class meetings via video, Quick, who is a student honors program facilitator, said she and other students have tried to extend some traditional campus experiences to fellow students in new ways through planned events like virtual bingo and a virtual murder mystery party.