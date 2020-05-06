University administrators weigh return to in-person learning this fall

As college students wrap up the end of a nontraditional spring semester, it's becoming clear that a return to campus this fall won't be just business as usual.
Students at many Indiana colleges and universities are completing their final assignments this week online and from a distance after the coronavirus pandemic led schools to unexpectedly close campuses and residence halls this spring.
Alexis Quick, of Valparaiso, said she was headed back home for spring break when she learned Manchester University, where she is finishing her first year as a business management and marketing student, was moving to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Days later, she returned to campus to move out of her dorm.
"Everything just escalated so quickly," Quick said. "It was really hard moving back home, but you can't put what you want to do before other people's safety."
She praised faculty at the small, northern Indiana college for keeping in touch with students as they finish their classes. In addition to class meetings via video, Quick, who is a student honors program facilitator, said she and other students have tried to extend some traditional campus experiences to fellow students in new ways through planned events like virtual bingo and a virtual murder mystery party.
"Zoom has changed my life," Quick said. "It makes me appreciate people that much more ... how many people check in on you, how many people are still there for you."
Most Indiana colleges and universities have committed to continue teaching online for the summer semester.
Purdue University President Mitch Daniels was among the first to address fall classes in a letter last month pledging an in-person return for West Lafayette students.
Daniels' plan details preliminary approaches in bringing students and faculty back to campus, including spreading classes out over days and times to promote social distancing, using more online instruction and virtualizing lab work.
Purdue could also institute testing of students and faculty before an August return to campus, making use of university laboratory resources for quick results. Any individuals testing positive could be quarantined in a designated space, according to the letter.
These steps are likely to be supplemented by a ban on gatherings of a certain size, required use of PPE and frequent deep cleaning.
"Whatever its eventual components, a return-to-operations strategy is undergirded by a fundamental conviction that even a phenomenon as menacing as COVID-19 is one of the inevitable risks of life," Daniels said in his letter. "It is a huge and daunting problem, but the Purdue way has always been to tackle problems, not hide from them."
Locally, the Purdue University Northwest campus has announced the creation of a Safe Return to Work Task Force, chaired by College of Business Dean Lawrence Hamer and Senior Executive Assistant for Strategic Initiatives Julie Wiejak.
The 15-member task force of PNW leaders is charged with exploring changes needed to return to in-person instruction in the fall, including a possible start to the semester online or adopted hybrid model.
Indiana University campuses across the state, including IU Northwest in Gary, are similarly convening fall exploration committees.
IU President Michael McRobbie said in a letter to the IU community last week that the university system is exploring five potential scenarios for fall classes, including an in-person return to teaching and research, which the president called "highly unlikely," and a hybrid in-person and virtual option, which McRobbie called the "most likely" to happen.
IU's designated Restart Committee, chaired by IU School of Medicine Dean Jay Hess, will study the implementation of continued social distancing, virus testing, contact tracing and more should students physically return to campus.
"We are still far from sure what form the next academic year will take, but it will almost certainly look and feel different," McRobbie said in his April 30 letter. "I do not want to sugarcoat the situation with trite phrases or hollow optimism. Even under the best of circumstances, academic and research life at IU will not be the same for some time, and we will feel the repercussions of this pandemic for many years."
Nicole Reitz, finishing her sophomore year as a journalism student at IUPUI, moved back home to Schererville when IU campuses across the state moved to online learning. She said she had already arranged housing for the next school year in downtown Indianapolis before the pandemic set in.
She still plans to return to Indianapolis when the fall semester comes, and said she would work remotely from her downtown Indianapolis apartment if needed. The Lake Central graduate said she's still been able to keep up this semester with a social media internship with the university, even though not being on campus has posed challenges.
"I'm definitely learning that you can get your work done in any situation," Reitz said. "I've gotten a lot better at working online and getting my work done in a very stressful situation."
Dyer native Renee Wessel said her two college student children are finishing their spring semesters at home with varying experiences. Wessel said her daughter Samantha, who is finishing her second year at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, will move on as planned to continue her education at IUPUI this fall regardless of education style.
Wessel said her son, Brendon, however, has found remote education a challenge. Brendon, a first-year student at Vincennes University, may now consider changing his major — a decision Wessel said she is unsure of whether to attribute to her son's changing interest or difficulty connected with his curriculum from a distance.
"He's having to teach himself," Wessel said, who attributed her son's strongest learning style to an in-person approach.
"I don't think that they have gotten what they signed up for," Wessel said of her son's college experience so far. "It's not just all the on-campus stuff. His learning has been affected by this."
