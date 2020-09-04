University dashboards track COVID-19 cases on campus; several new cases reported in Region schools

As schools across Northwest Indiana reopen, new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in connection with several Region schools this week.
Multiple universities serving Northwest Indiana communities have committed to providing regular updates in public-facing coronavirus dashboards.
At Valparaiso University, just one case of COVID-19 is active on campus as of Friday afternoon. This is down from eight active cases reported on the campus a week ago.
VU administrators update the university's dashboard on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays each week. Two active cases were reported on Monday and three on Wednesday this week.
A total of 16 active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where updates are provided every Friday. One active case was reported among faculty and 15 cases were active among students, according to the university's Sept. 4 update.
The week prior, the university reported five active cases among students and none among faculty.
At Indiana University Northwest, COVID-19 mitigation testing is being conducted among students, faculty and staff, especially among those who may be more at-risk of community transmission. On IU's flagship Bloomington campus, for example, students living in residence halls may be asked to test more frequently.
The university also tests symptomatic individuals.
IU provides weekly updates on positive results for both types of testing across all Indiana University campuses. As of Monday, only one of two symptomatic individuals received a positive result at IU Northwest. No mitigation testing results were reported.
Mitigation testing began across the IU system on Aug. 24. The university's next update of testing data will be posted on Sept. 8 after the Labor Day holiday.
Varying levels of in-person instruction began at IU Northwest and Purdue Northwest last week, and in-person instruction at Valparaiso University began a week earlier.
Several cases were also confirmed this week among Northwest Indiana's K-12 schools, many of which reopened for instruction in mid-August.
On Wednesday, David Funk, head administrator for Victory Christian Academy in Valparaiso, confirmed the school has seen eight positive cases between the school's two campuses since in-person instruction began Aug. 19.
Duneland School Corp., which reopened Aug. 25 in a hybrid learning model, notified families Wednesday of a case at Liberty Elementary School.
School Town of Munster officials notified families Tuesday of a case reported among a student attending Munster High School. The school town reopened Aug. 12 for in-person instruction with a virtual alternative.
Valparaiso families were also notified Tuesday of two positive cases at Valparaiso High School. This marks the eighth case Valparaiso families have been notified of at the high school and the 10th within the district since in-person instruction began Aug. 12.
Valparaiso Community Schools similarly offers virtual instruction as an in-person alternative.
Valparaiso Interim Superintendent Michael Berta contacted families Thursday with a reminder before school broke for a long Labor Day weekend.
As the Labor Day Holiday approaches, please be reminded of the importance of following the established health and safety protocols to help minimize risks for our students, staff, families, and community members," Berta said. "Adherence to these health and safety protocols is essential within the schoolhouse and in the community especially over the extended holiday weekend. While we recognize these protocols were not part of our pre-pandemic everyday life, they are essential now for the continuation of in-person learning."
The Times is following reported of COVID-19 cases in school in a new, online database. Follow along at nwi.com.
