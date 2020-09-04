University dashboards track COVID-19 cases on campus; several new cases reported in Region schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As schools across Northwest Indiana reopen, new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in connection with several Region schools this week.

Multiple universities serving Northwest Indiana communities have committed to providing regular updates in public-facing coronavirus dashboards.

At Valparaiso University, just one case of COVID-19 is active on campus as of Friday afternoon. This is down from eight active cases reported on the campus a week ago.

VU administrators update the university's dashboard on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays each week. Two active cases were reported on Monday and three on Wednesday this week.

A total of 16 active cases have been confirmed at Purdue University Northwest, where updates are provided every Friday. One active case was reported among faculty and 15 cases were active among students, according to the university's Sept. 4 update.

The week prior, the university reported five active cases among students and none among faculty.