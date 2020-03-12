You are the owner of this article.
University of Chicago goes to remote learning amid coronavirus pandemic
University of Chicago goes to remote learning amid coronavirus pandemic

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

 Associated Press

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is the latest Illinois school to take steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus, announcing Thursday it is moving to remote learning for undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter beginning March 30.

The announcement came a day after Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities announced the suspension of in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns. Loyola University in Chicago also announced the cancellation of in-person classes. Western Illinois University said it is canceling classes from March 14 until March 20, and that when classes resume they will take place online, until at least April 3.

Indiana colleges, universities act to prevent coronavirus spread through online classes, suspended travel

The actions by the universities came as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state's number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 25. Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the virus.

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing total to 12

Meanwhile, the Illinois High School Association said Thursday it will significantly limit attendance at the remaining games in this year's 2020 Boys Basketball State Series and other IHSA events to preemptively reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. The IHSA said it plans to invoke the 60-spectator per school limitation across all remaining basketball games this season. Competing schools will be provided a protocol for determining who receives tickets.

IHSAA planning to take action in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Games affected by this change include the 2020 IHSA Class 1A/2A Boys Basketball State Finals on Friday and Saturday, as well as the remaining contests at the Class 3A and Class 4A sectionals, super-sectionals and state finals. The IHSA State Series’ in Debate, Drama & Group Interpretation and Scholastic Bowl will be limited to competing students, coaches and essential meet personnel.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

