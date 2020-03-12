University of Chicago goes to remote learning amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago is the latest Illinois school to take steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus, announcing Thursday it is moving to remote learning for undergraduate and graduate classes for the entire spring quarter beginning March 30.

The announcement came a day after Illinois, Southern Illinois, DePaul, Northwestern and Illinois State universities announced the suspension of in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns. Loyola University in Chicago also announced the cancellation of in-person classes. Western Illinois University said it is canceling classes from March 14 until March 20, and that when classes resume they will take place online, until at least April 3.

The actions by the universities came as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state's number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 25. Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the virus.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up