You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
University of Chicago removes tributes to Stephen Douglas
urgent

University of Chicago removes tributes to Stephen Douglas

{{featured_button_text}}
University of Chicago

The University of Chicago campus, as seen in April. The university has removed a bronze plaque and stone that publicly honored Stephen Douglas, a U.S. senator from Illinois in the 1800s.

 Matt Moore, The Times

CHICAGO — The University of Chicago has removed a bronze plaque and stone that publicly honored Stephen Douglas, a U.S. senator from Illinois in the 1800s.

“Douglas does not deserve to be honored on our campus” because he “profited from his wife’s ownership of a Mississippi plantation where Black people were enslaved,” university President Robert Zimmer said in an email to students Tuesday.

Douglas probably is best known for a series of debates with Abraham Lincoln in 1858. He was a U.S. senator who lost the 1860 presidential election to Lincoln.

Lincoln

This painting depicts the Lincoln-Douglas debate between Republican Abraham Lincoln, standing, and Democratic incumbent Stephen A. Douglas during the Illinois senatorial campaign of 1858. 

Zimmer said a plaque and a stone from a university that preceded the University of Chicago would be moved to a campus research center, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Douglas died in 1861 and had no connection to the University of Chicago that was founded in 1890 as a new institution with a distinct mission," Zimmer said.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Police provide update following a carjacking and high speed pursuit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts