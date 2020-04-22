University of Illinois creates fund to offset tuition hike

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The University of Illinois System has created a fund to provide financial aid to students who are facing increased economic distress due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund, which will have at least $36 million available to students, is being supported by the federal COVID-19 relief package, money from all three universities in Illinois’ system and private fundraising. The recently approved federal economic assistance bill set aside $14 billion for higher education.

University President Tim Killeen says students from Illinois will have priority in accessing the Students FIRST: COVID-19 Emergency Fund, which will be used to cover the 1% tuition increase at the Springfield campus and the 1.8% increase at the Chicago and Urbana/Champaign campuses.

The tuition hike, the first for the university system in six years, is to fund faculty additions needed because of seven straight years of increased enrollment. University officials haven't said if the campuses will fully reopen in the fall.

Barbara Wilson, Illinois’ vice president for academic affairs, says in addition to paying for tuition increases, the emergency fund will also assist those currently enrolled with such things as housing costs and technology needs.