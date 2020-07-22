University sued after student's fall causes severe injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND — The parents of a University of Notre Dame freshman severely injured in a 2019 fall in a campus dormitory during a party filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the school, which they claim condoned a "quasi-fraternity atmosphere” at an on-campus residence hall.

The lawsuit filed in St. Joseph County by Stephen and Debbie Tennant of Gurnee, Illinois, claims the university put their son, Sean, 20, at risk. Sean Tennant, who was 18 at the time, survived the 30-foot fall on a stairwell in Sorin Hall, but suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with “a catastrophic decline in neurocognitive and functional abilities,” according to the lawsuit.

A Notre Dame spokesman on Tuesday said the university had yet to be served with a copy of the lawsuit and had no comment.

The lawsuit accuses the Roman Catholic university of negligence, alleging the adult rector was not inside the residence hall and failed to take precautions to ensure the safety of residents under his care despite knowing about a party.