Unknown man who approached boy sought by Dyer police, authorities say

DYER — Police are investigating a report of a boy who was approached by an unknown man in a vehicle Tuesday.

The boy had just gotten off a bus and was returning home when the man drove up next to him and started talking with him, according to a Dyer Police Department news release.

Police responded at 2:38 p.m. to the 1300 block of Capri Lane, where they took a report. The boy had gotten away from the man and continued home when officers arrived.

Officers canvassed the area and are still looking for any surveillance cameras that may have captured the event.

The man is believed to be 40 to 50 years old and driving a white truck, police said.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Dyer police at 219-865-1163.

