An unoccupied vehicle on the tracks caused a Canadian National Railway train to derail in Valparaiso Saturday morning and the driver who abandoned the vehicle was arrested.

Froberg Road remained closed Sunday after the nine-car derailment in Valpo. Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road also were still closed Sunday but CN said that's because of previously scheduled maintenance. CN expected to complete the cleanup and reopen all the crossings on Sunday.

Police arrested James Rockhill, a 39-year-old Kouts resident, on charges of railroad mischief, criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of a crash. He's being held at the Porter County Jail.

Valparaiso city officials said no hazardous materials were spilled and there was no risk to public health. The cars that derailed normally carry autos and were empty when the train derailed.

“We thank the emergency crews for their prompt attention to this accident. Public safety was our first priority and we acted quickly to assure there were no injuries or hazards to the public,” said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. “We appreciate the patience of motorists as CN completes clean-up efforts.”

The Valparaiso Police Department continues to investigate the derailment, which occurred early Saturday after an eastbound train hit the abandoned car on the tracks. Police arrested at the scene of the crash at the Franklin Street railroad crossing at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported. The Calumet Avenue, Washington Street, Franklin Street, Lafayette Street and Yellowstone Road crossings all were initially closed Saturday as a result of the derailment.

CN spokesman Scott Brown said Montreal-based CN apologized to the community for the inconvenience.

It's the second time a CN train has derailed in the Midwest in the past week. On Monday, 10 Canadian National cars – two of which contained liquified propane and butane – derailed in a rural area of Northern Minnesota.

The Federal Railroad Administration reported 1,574 train accidents nationwide last year, including 1,049 derailments.

Northwest Indiana is a massive hub of train activity, with more than 700 miles of rail passing through the Region, including 557 miles of mainline rail.