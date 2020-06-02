Unrest emerges in neighborhoods, suburbs beyond city centers

Alderman Raymond Lopez, whose South Side ward was heavily damaged, said Lightfoot’s focus on downtown essentially “left neighborhoods to basically fend for themselves.”

Lightfoot said Monday that vandalism and violence “spread like a wildfire” and more officers and other resources were deployed to neighborhoods.

“We didn’t stand by and let the South and West sides burn,” Lightfoot said. “There is no way, no way, that we would ever let any neighborhood receive more resources and protection than any others, ever.”

In the nation’s capital, protesters were allowed to roam unchecked through several blocks for at least two hours after being chased away from a park near the White House by officers with tear gas, plastic pellets and batons. Despite the pleas of some protesters, others began breaking windows and setting fires.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that police had to balance the use of force with a desire to prevent the situation from spiraling.

“One of the tactics that we are seeing is when we do take police action in the large crowds, that it agitates the crowds and it becomes very volatile and very dangerous for our officers,” he said.