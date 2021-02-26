Up to $5,000 offered for tips in arson at Hammond business complex

HAMMOND — A blaze at a business complex earlier this month has been ruled an arson, and officials are asking anyone with tips to come forward.

A reward of up to $5,000 is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible.

The fire was started about 4:45 a.m. Feb. 14 to a structure at 6647 Kennedy Avenue — a building occupied by Xtreme Motorsports, according to the Hammond Fire Department.

Flames burned a section of the building rented out to a local thrift shop, the department said.

A passerby reported the fire about 4:30 a.m., Fire Chief Jeff Smith previously told The Times.

Hammond police arrived on scene first and saw the shop's front windows were broken from the heat.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze despite air temperatures of 1 to 2 degrees below zero, Smith said.

No injures were reported.

Xtreme Motorsports said in a Facebook post the fire was in an old building it no longer uses and there was no damage to its bikes.