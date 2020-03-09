You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming speaker series to address Indiana REAL ID law
urgent

New Indiana over-21 driver's license

 Dan Carden

What is a REAL ID? How can Hoosiers obtain one?

These questions and more will be discussed during a speaker series, 'REAL ID: What You Need to Know,' at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hammond Public Library, 564 State St. 

By Oct. 1, 2020, all Hoosiers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, permit or ID card to board a commercial airplane or enter certain federal facilities.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles redesigns Indiana's driver's license, state ID

During the series, Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott will explain the REAL ID law; the correct documents needed for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and what to expect if one has to file and appear in court. 

"Most folks who have to go to court to fix their records do so without a lawyer — often leading to delays and confusion," McDermott said in an email. 

To obtain a REAL ID, Hoosiers must provide the BMV with a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States; proof of Social Security registration; and two documents that prove Indiana residency.

REAL-ID still a real pain: Region residents share frustration with upgrading driver's license

A full list of acceptable documents is available online at realid.in.gov.

Attorney Alfredo Estrada also will be at the series and available for free legal consultation. 

The next series will be at 6 p.m. April 9 at the Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main St. 

Video: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Sheriff's Officer Trevor McKinney

