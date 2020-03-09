Upcoming speaker series to address Indiana REAL ID law

What is a REAL ID? How can Hoosiers obtain one?

These questions and more will be discussed during a speaker series, 'REAL ID: What You Need to Know,' at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Hammond Public Library, 564 State St.

By Oct. 1, 2020, all Hoosiers will need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license, permit or ID card to board a commercial airplane or enter certain federal facilities.

During the series, Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott will explain the REAL ID law; the correct documents needed for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and what to expect if one has to file and appear in court.

"Most folks who have to go to court to fix their records do so without a lawyer — often leading to delays and confusion," McDermott said in an email.

To obtain a REAL ID, Hoosiers must provide the BMV with a document proving identity and lawful status in the United States; proof of Social Security registration; and two documents that prove Indiana residency.

A full list of acceptable documents is available online at realid.in.gov.

Attorney Alfredo Estrada also will be at the series and available for free legal consultation.