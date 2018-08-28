A collision between a train and car Tuesday evening resulted in the death of a male motorist whose vehicle was struck after going around the railroad intersection gates, police said.
The Porter County coroner identified the deceased as Todd R. Crum, 51, of Valparaiso. Crum died from massive blunt force trauma on the scene.
According to the coroner, the truck was dragged for several hundred yards and caught fire.
Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak said around 5:30 p.m., a South Shore train was going eastbound, west of Ogden Dunes. A pickup truck, traveling south through the intersection of U.S. 12 and County Line Road, went around the railroad crossing gates and was struck by the train.
Due to the accident, the train was stopped at the intersection. The Associated Press reported service was delayed for about 90 minutes.
Pawlak said the intersection of U.S. 12 and County Line Road is known for frequent wrecks.
“In the past, there's been quite a few fatalities at that intersection,” Pawlak said. “The railroad went extra lengths and installed barriers between the two tracks, because in the past, people would go through the gate and get stuck in the middle.”
