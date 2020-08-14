UPDATE: 1 arrested in manhunt after escaping from hospital, breaking into woman's home, police say

LAKE COUNTY — Officials say a man who was arrested during a manhunt involving Lake Station and Hobart police escaped St. Mary Medical Center and broke into the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him.
The 24-year-old was taken into police custody about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said.
The man is suspected of illegally entering his ex-girlfriend's home twice in the same day despite an active restraining order against him, Richardson said.
Richardson said that the man was not a psychiatric patient, despite some reports on social media.
A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to assist in the search, spokesman Emiliano Perez said.
Police located the man in the area of the woman's home Thursday afternoon. He resisted when officers initially tried to take him into custody, Richardson said.
The man was being held in the Lake County Jail as of Friday morning, pending formal charges, Richardson said.
Richardson said more information would be released later Friday.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Andrew Kenneth Dolan
Ashley Monique Thomas
Christian Devon Taylor
Chris Remm Pfledderer
Deborah Coloeen Boyd
Edward Reyes
Eric Alan Henry
Frank G. Witvolet
Jessi Leilani McKnight
Lamond Darrin Kelley
Larry Lee Shandel
Londell Walton
Michael Wayne Junigan
Robert A. Arredondo
William Edward Enochs
Jeremy Hudson
Lester David Dudley
Max Thomas Ballantyne
Michael William Bosch
Pablito Madera
Stefen Cordell Rice
Tiffany Nicole Jenkins
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Andre Alfonzo Long
Brian Thomas Ohalloran
Daniel P. Pace
Donald Coty Kaczmarzewski
Jade Ashlee Szpyrka
Jason William Kalbac
Jeffrey A. Grabiak
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
Joshua Nathaniel Hash
Keith Allen Miller
Natalie Elizabeth Flowers
Sergio Jose Aguayo
Tony Alan Thompson
Jose L. Angel, Jr.
Michael Austin, Jr.
Ruben Carbajal
Gabriel A. Dorado
Benjamin E. Holden, Jr.
Jennifer S. Hurley
Rhodney A. Lewis
Markeese M. Logan
Edmanuel Morales
Diana P. Perry
Perry E. Smith
Mykal D. Todd
Tyrone Webster, Jr.
Michael T. Allen
Adrian R. Aviles
John W. Benoit
Javon Britton
Arnajhianna J. Coursey
Michael D. Cox
Francisco J. Flores
Larry D. Jones
Tabitha T. Jones
Peter J. Medrano
Brandon M. Murphy
Robert A. Orosz, Jr.
Robert J. Penrose
Angel P. Ruiz
Earl L. Ryan, Jr.
Cody A. Glass
Christian L. Herbert
Isaac Maldonado
Jason F. Rodriguez
Danny Salinas
Mellissa R. Smith
Matthew S. Vinezeano
Daniel B. Zarndt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!