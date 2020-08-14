UPDATE: 1 arrested in manhunt after escaping from hospital, breaking into woman's home, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — Officials say a man who was arrested during a manhunt involving Lake Station and Hobart police escaped St. Mary Medical Center and broke into the home of a woman who had a restraining order against him.

The 24-year-old was taken into police custody about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Station Police Chief James Richardson said.

The man is suspected of illegally entering his ex-girlfriend's home twice in the same day despite an active restraining order against him, Richardson said.

Richardson said that the man was not a psychiatric patient, despite some reports on social media.

A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was called to assist in the search, spokesman Emiliano Perez said.

Police located the man in the area of the woman's home Thursday afternoon. He resisted when officers initially tried to take him into custody, Richardson said.

The man was being held in the Lake County Jail as of Friday morning, pending formal charges, Richardson said.

Richardson said more information would be released later Friday.