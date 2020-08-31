UPDATE: 1 dead in rollover crash involving tanker; lanes still closed on I-65

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — Northbound lanes of Interstate 65 between 39th Avenue and Ridge Road remained closed Monday afternoon following a rollover crash that killed one person, Indiana State Police said.

Police responded about 10 a.m. to the scene, where a tanker filled with roughly 81,000 pounds of water had rolled over after colliding with a Nissan, according to a news release from the ISP Lowell District.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Nissan swerved into the tanker's lane, causing the truck to roll on top of the Nissan and trap the driver inside the car.

The Lake County Coroner's office declared the driver of the Nissan dead at the scene. That person's identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

Police were diverting all northbound traffic off at U.S. 30 as lanes were closed, ISP said.

Cleanup efforts were likely to be extensive.