UPDATE: 1 dead in shooting; suspect arrested following chase into Illinois, police say

GARY — A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Illinois man led police on a chase after carjacking a vehicle, officials said.
The victim was identified as Charles Golden, of Chicago, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The man died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's report said.
The suspect, a 19-year-old from Chicago, was apprehended after a chase, police said.
Gary police responded about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot victim in the 4700 block of Adams Street in Gary. There, they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
Police dogs were deployed to track the suspect, who was seen running from the scene. A short distance away, it was reported that a man who matched the suspect description carjacked a vehicle, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Gary police saw the stolen vehicle and the suspect led Gary officers and several other law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that extended into Illinois, Westerfield said.
After the pursuit continued onto westbound Interstate 94, the suspect crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. The man was arrested shortly after and was taken to a correctional facility in Illinois where he awaits extradition to Indiana.
Police also recovered a handgun the suspect threw out of the vehicle during the chase, Martinez said.
"I would like to extend the department's most sincere appreciation to the Illinois State Police and Chicago Police Department for their assistance with taking the suspect into custody pending extradition,” Martinez said.
The incident followed a series of recent shootings in Gary that killed a 16-year-old and wounded five others.
