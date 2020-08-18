You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 1 injured, Calumet Ave. ramp reopened after crash on Borman, police say
Traffic on eastbound I-80/94 near southbound Calumet Avenue was flowing normally as of noon Tuesday, following an earlier crash that blocked the ramp.

MUNSTER — A driver was injured in a crash on the ramp to southbound Calumet Avenue from the Borman Expressway eastbound that impeded traffic for nearly four hours, officials said.

The ramp was reopened as of 11:40 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

It had been closed since about 7:15 a.m., when a box trailer rolled over and spilled items it was carrying, Indiana State Police dispatchers said.

Police confirmed the truck driver was hurt, but did not provide additional details on his or her condition as of 12 p.m.

It was not clear if that person was transported to a hospital following the crash.

Indiana State Police Lowell District spokesman Sgt. Glen Fifield was not immediately available for comment.

