One person was airlifted to a hospital after being seriously injured in a crash between two semitrailers early Thursday on Interstate 65 in Jasper County, police said.

First responders were dispatched to the crash about 7 a.m. at I-65 near Ind. 10 outside Roselawn due to the crash, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

All southbound lanes were closed following the collision, then reopened about 8:30 a.m., Fifield said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

