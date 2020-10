UPDATE: 1 taken into custody after police standoff in Hammond

HAMMOND — One man was taken into Hammond Police custody Sunday morning after a standoff.

Hammond Police were dispatched around 8:20 a.m. to the 7000 block of California Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance in which a 22-year-old woman was being held against her will in a residence by a 25-year-old man. The woman was able to exit the residence, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Police were advised the man refused to exit the residence and possibly possessed a firearm. SWAT team members and hostage negotiators were called in around 10:25 a.m., Kellogg said.

Authorities were able to peacefully negotiate the man's surrender without harm. He was taken into custody and has outstanding warrants out of Lake County. Additional charges are pending, Kellogg said.

