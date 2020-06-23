UPDATE: 1 transported after search for swimmer at Indiana Dunes

CHESTERTON – One person was transported Tuesday afternoon during a search for a swimmer reported missing in the waters of the Indiana Dunes State Park.
State park lifeguards were notified a person was missing in the water about 11 a.m. Tuesday, said Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
Responders were actively searching the area about noon. Waters were closed to swimmers as officials conducted their search, Brock said.
It appeared Porter Fire Department pulled a person out of the water and transported them onto a Portage water rescue boat, which transported the individual away from the beach, a Times photographer at the scene reported.
Also at the scene were dive and rescue teams from Crown Point, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, the Lake County sheriff's department, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Additional details were not immediately available.
