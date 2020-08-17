UPDATE: 12-year-old girl, woman wounded in separate weekend shootings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 12-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were wounded in separate shootings last weekend, police said.

Gary police were dispatched about 1 a.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Burr Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Officers learned the girl had been shot in the leg while inside her home.

The shots were fired from outside the home, but no one saw who fired them, Westerfield said.

The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Sgt. Dan Callahan at 219-881-1210.

On Saturday night, a 48-year-old Gary woman was struck by gunfire about 7:30 p.m. as she helped carry items into another person's home in the 2400 block of Jackson Street, police said.

The woman told police she thought she heard fireworks, realized it was gunfire and told others to get down, and saw she had been shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. She and others at the scene refused to make police reports, Westerfield said.