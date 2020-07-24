You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 16-year-old Valpo girl reported missing is found
UPDATE: 16-year-old Valpo girl reported missing is found

UPDATE: 16-year-old Valpo girl reported missing is found

16-year-old Madalyn Lett, who had been reported missing from her Valparaiso home, was found by Friday afternoon.

PORTER COUNTY – A Region teen who was reported missing earlier Friday has been found, the Porter County Sheriff's Office said.

Madalyn Lett, 16, had been announced missing from her Valparaiso home, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

She had been located by about 1 p.m., McFalls said.

Anyone with information on a missing person is asked to call the Porter County Sheriff's Office at 219–477–3000 or submit a tip via the sheriff office's smartphone application.

