UPDATE: 19-year-old found after reported missing, last seen leaving gas station with two unknown men, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – Authorities said a 19-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found and is safe with her family, police said.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday Gary and the Lake County Sheriff's Department announced that Destiny White, of Gary, was located.

The investigation is ongoing and while no charges has been filed at this time, possible charges are under review, Gary police said. No additional information was available Saturday night.

White was last seen 11:25 p.m. Friday at the Save Gas station in the 2100 block of Grant Street, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

White was seen leaving the gas station with two unknown African American men in a red Ford SUV and has not been heard from or seen since, Westerfield said.

On Saturday police released images of White and the two men who she was last seen with.The Lake County Metro Homicide was investigating the woman's disappearance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.