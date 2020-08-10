You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 2 dead after crashing into semitrailer on Borman Expressway; all lanes reopened
LANSING — Two people died early Monday morning in a crash on the Borman expressway involving a semitrailer, police said.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Burnham Avenue were closed into the afternoon as officials investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened about 12:15 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

State police responded to the scene about 4:20 a.m., troopers said.

A vehicle was traveling eastbound in westbound lanes of the expressway near Torrence Avenue, entering Indiana, when it collided with a semitrailer, police said.

Two people inside the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way died at the scene, police said.

The semi driver was not believed to be injured in the crash, police said.

It was not clear whether the crash was related to an earlier police chase that occurred on a state highway, troopers said. Additional details on the chase were not immediately available.

