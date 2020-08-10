UPDATE: 2 dead after crashing into semitrailer on Borman Expressway; all lanes reopened

×
Traffic was backed up on U.S. 30 in Dyer after it was diverted from I-80/94 following a fatal crash in Lansing.
Traffic on the eastbound side of I-80/94 had to be diverted following a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Lansing.
Traffic on the eastbound side of I-80/94 had to be diverted following a multi-vehicle accident in Lansing that killed two people. Traffic on the westbound side was also stagnant due to onlookers.
LANSING — Two people died early Monday morning in a crash on the Borman expressway involving a semitrailer, police said.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Burnham Avenue were closed into the afternoon as officials investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened about 12:15 p.m., Illinois State Police said.
State police responded to the scene about 4:20 a.m., troopers said.
A vehicle was traveling eastbound in westbound lanes of the expressway near Torrence Avenue, entering Indiana, when it collided with a semitrailer, police said.
Two people inside the vehicle that was traveling the wrong way died at the scene, police said.
The semi driver was not believed to be injured in the crash, police said.
It was not clear whether the crash was related to an earlier police chase that occurred on a state highway, troopers said. Additional details on the chase were not immediately available.
