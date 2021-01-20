 Skip to main content
UPDATE: 2 killed in 3-car crash outside Lowell
CEDAR CREEK TWP. — Two people died at a hospital after a crash Tuesday morning outside Lowell, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Brenda Shelton, 64, of Lowell, and Roy Larzelere, 81, of Fair Oaks, died at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, a coroner's release stated.

The two were involved in a crash about 9:55 a.m. at West 153rd Avenue and Grant Street, according to the coroner's office and the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Officers dispatched to the crash found three vehicles were involved, sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

It was not immediately clear whether Shelton and Larzelere were in separate vehicles.

The Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit is investigating, Jones said.

