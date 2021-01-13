UPDATE: 2 men charged 23 years after triple homicide of woman, teens in Hammond

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Copley said he dropped the board and started to leave the house, but Higgason stopped him.

During the beating, Tamez was sent outside to look for cigarette butts in a car because Higgason and Copley had run out of cigarettes to smoke, according to Copley’s statement.

A neighbor later told police Tamez was seen pounding on a door to the home and yelling to get in about 6 a.m.

Copley said Higgason opened the door to let Tamez in, and Copley ran out. As Copley looked back, he saw Higgason “whacking” Tamez in the head, records allege.

Copley told police he walked with Higgason to a relative’s home as Higgason discarded items of clothing — including an orange hunting hat — in garbage cans. He thought Higgason took about $40 and three bags of crack cocaine, records state.

Man aimed to 'get away with it,' police allege

During a recorded phone call between Copley and Higgason in 1998, Higgason told Copley police said they were seen by city workers the morning of the homicides and one of them had an orange hat.

"Which I don't have an orange hat, if you know what I mean," Higgason allegedly told Copley.