UPDATE: 2 people drown, 1 still missing at Lake Michigan beaches as hazards statements were in effect

Two people drowned, and one other went missing at Michigan beaches Thursday — the same day officials predicted dangerous swimming conditions caused by high waves and strong currents.

A 44-year-old Lakeville, Indiana man drowned at Lions Park Beach in St. Joseph, Michigan, while trying to save his two children, the Associated Press reported.

His children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away the water and later rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Another beach-goer rescued two other people, AP reported.

The man was pulled from the water and later pronounced dead at a hospital, AP reported.

A 13-year-old girl was found dead Friday after she went missing Thursday at the Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Phil Gurtler said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, among many other Michigan other agencies, searched for the girl Thursday and Friday.