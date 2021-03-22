UPDATE: 2 transported from scene of I-80/94 crash that downed overhead sign, police say

HAMMOND — Two people were transported to hospitals — one by helicopter — from the scene of a crash late Sunday on the Borman Expressway near Cline Avenue, where an overhead sign was downed, leaving all eastbound lanes closed for several hours, police said.

Police believe the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban, a Chicago man, and his son, a passenger, collided with the sign's support leg after being struck by someone in a black SUV who was driving recklessly, an Indiana State Police news release states.

The black SUV's driver fled from the crash and was sought by police Monday.

Troopers first responded to the crash about 9 p.m. Sunday just west of the Cline Avenue exit ramp, where the Chevy had struck a guard rail, rolled over and struck an overhead sign before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The sign partially fell on top of a black 2006 Cadillac SRX, but its occupants were unscathed, police said.

Both people inside the Chevy were extricated from the vehicle by the Hammond Fire Department. The driver was flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while his son was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with minor injuries.