UPDATE: 2 wounded after being shot at, chased by car, police say

GARY — Two people who were shot Thursday told police they were leaving a gas station in their car when people in a separate vehicle fired at and began chasing them, police said.

Both people, a 21-year-old Gary man and a 20-year-old Gary woman, were checked into Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with gunshot wounds, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police spoke with the pair about 2:30 p.m. at the hospital. They told officers they were leaving a gas station in the 1500 block of Burr Street when someone in another car fired shots at them and followed as they were driving away, Westerfield said.

Afterward, both felt pain in their backs and drove themselves to the hospital, where they were treated for gunshot wounds.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Sgt. William Fazekas at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call the department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.