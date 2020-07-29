UPDATE: 2-year-old girl shot, airlifted in critical condition, police say; suspect at large

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — An infant with a gunshot wound to the head was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday night in critical condition, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. Hammond officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were in a vehicle in the area when the infant was struck by a bullet from an unknown location. The infant was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and the mother, while uninjured, was taken to a local hospital. The child was in critical condition as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, Kellogg said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a Lake County sheriff's helicopter was requested in connection to the shooting. Martinez said it appears a suspect fled from the scene and into a wooded area nearby.

On Wednesday night a crime scene was set up at Kennedy Crossing Apartments at 169th Street in Hammond, an eyewitness reported.

Kellogg said officers and detectives were still on scene at 11 p.m. determining the nature of the shooting and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.