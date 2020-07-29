UPDATE: 2-year-old girl shot remains in critical condition; suspect at large, police say

You are the owner of this article.
HAMMOND — An infant with a gunshot wound to the head was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday night in critical condition, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m. Hammond officers responded to shots fired in the 3300 block of Craig Drive, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg. 

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter were in a vehicle in the area when the infant was struck by a bullet from an unknown location. The infant was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and the mother, while uninjured, was taken to a local hospital.

The child was in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago Medical Center as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Kellogg said.

Police determined Thursday the mother and child were caught in crossfire exchanged between two suspects. Neither the mother or child were involved with the suspects, Kellogg said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said a Lake County sheriff's helicopter was requested in connection to the shooting. Martinez said it appears a suspect fled from the scene and into a wooded area nearby. 

On Wednesday night a crime scene was set up at Kennedy Crossing Apartments at 169th Street in Hammond, an eyewitness reported.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Hammond Police Detective Lt. Mark Tharp at 219-852-2988.

