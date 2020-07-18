You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: 21-year-old shot at Crown Point bar parking lot, police say
alert urgent

UPDATE: 21-year-old shot at Crown Point bar parking lot, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
police crime scene stock generic
Lauren Cross

CROWN POINT — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in front of a Crown Point sports bar overnight, police said. 

The shooting happened at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill at 1910 North Main Street, Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said. 

At 2:47 a.m. Saturday Crown Point officers were called to the bar parking lot for reports of people fighting and shots fired. When police arrived, they were told someone involved in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle. 

Authorities investigated the area and interviewed witnesses, securing the crime scene. Officers later found out a 21-year-old Gary resident had been shot during the fight and was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition. 

The shooting is being investigated by Crown Point police and the Indiana State Police Crime Lab. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Smulski at 663-2131, extension 291, or by email at msmulski@crownpoint.in.gov. Anonymous tips can made through the department’s Crime Tip Line of 663-2131, extension 265.

The Rivals Sports Bar and Grill staff said the venue remains open for business Saturday.

Land said more information will be released as the investigation continues. 

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: July 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts