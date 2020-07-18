UPDATE: 21-year-old shot at Crown Point bar parking lot, police say

CROWN POINT — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in front of a Crown Point sports bar overnight, police said.
The shooting happened at Rivals Sports Bar and Grill at 1910 North Main Street, Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land said.
At 2:47 a.m. Saturday Crown Point officers were called to the bar parking lot for reports of people fighting and shots fired. When police arrived, they were told someone involved in the shooting fled the area in a vehicle.
Authorities investigated the area and interviewed witnesses, securing the crime scene. Officers later found out a 21-year-old Gary resident had been shot during the fight and was taken to Methodist Hospital Southlake Campus. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is in stable condition.
The shooting is being investigated by Crown Point police and the Indiana State Police Crime Lab.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Smulski at 663-2131, extension 291, or by email at msmulski@crownpoint.in.gov. Anonymous tips can made through the department’s Crime Tip Line of 663-2131, extension 265.
The Rivals Sports Bar and Grill staff said the venue remains open for business Saturday.
Land said more information will be released as the investigation continues.
Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.
