UPDATE: 3 children unharmed during suspected murder-suicide, police say

GARY — Three children of a suspected domestic murder-suicide victim were in the home during the shooting Friday in the city's Miller section, police said.
The Lake County coroner's office declared a 23-year-old man and 35-year-old woman dead at the scene, Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. In preliminary investigations, police reported it appears the woman was killed and the man committed suicide inside the home.
The woman's three young children were in the home during the incident but were physically unharmed, Pawlak said. The children were taken from the scene by officers to the police station and are in the care of their biological father.
Gary police responded at 12:14 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street to a domestic disturbance after a third party called 911, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The caller had difficulty providing the exact address of the residence but after getting more details, police were able to determine the location.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.
Gary Police Department, Gary Fire Department, the Lake County coroner's office and the Lake County Crime Lab responded to the scene. Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, is the lead law enforcement agent on the case.
Due to the ongoing investigation and sensitive nature of the case, police said limited information is available at this time. The identities of the man and woman have not yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.