UPDATE: 3 children unharmed during suspected murder-suicide, police say

GARY — Three children of a suspected domestic murder-suicide victim were in the home during the shooting Friday in the city's Miller section, police said.

The Lake County coroner's office declared a 23-year-old man and 35-year-old woman dead at the scene, Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. In preliminary investigations, police reported it appears the woman was killed and the man committed suicide inside the home.

The woman's three young children were in the home during the incident but were physically unharmed, Pawlak said. The children were taken from the scene by officers to the police station and are in the care of their biological father.

Gary police responded at 12:14 p.m. to the 800 block of Fayette Street to a domestic disturbance after a third party called 911, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield. The caller had difficulty providing the exact address of the residence but after getting more details, police were able to determine the location.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home.