UPDATE: 3 sentenced to 60 years for home invasion, gang rape; victim's relative gets 23 years for helping plan crime

She had to be sedated because of mental exhaustion, and she cannot count the number of panic attacks she's suffered, she said.

"Going through having a gun to my head, not knowing if I was going to live or die, will stick with me forever," she said.

She lost Lietz, whom she once considered her best friend, she said.

"This is the most selfish thing you've ever done, and I hope you find peace," she said.

The woman's brother said the crimes will haunt his family for years.

He cannot imagine how his sister feels, he said.

"Months after this happened, I still had to watch her walk to her car, because she was so afraid," he said.

Their mother told the men they deserved to spend most of their adults lives in prison.

"It was like watching a horror movie, but in real life," she said of the video.

Cappas told the defendants they were lucky to have received a plea agreement, because each of the men could have faced more than 90 years in prison if convicted at trial.