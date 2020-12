UPDATE: 3 suspects rob pawn shop near Purdue Northwest Hammond campus, police say

HAMMOND — Three masked suspects were caught on camera in an armed robbery at a Hammond business near Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. Wednesday to Cash America Pawn in the 6800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Three black males entered the shop and pointed semi-automatic guns at the staff while demanding money, witnesses told police.

The group made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry and fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle. The suspects were wearing black hoodies and face masks. No one was harmed in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Marc Ferry at 219-852-2991.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.