UPDATE: 3 suspects rob store near Purdue Northwest Hammond campus, police say

HAMMOND — Police responded to an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon near Purdue University Northwest's Hammond campus.

Officers were dispatched about 1:15 p.m. to the store, in the 6800 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Three suspects entered the store and displayed handguns before fleeing the area, Kellogg said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the suspects stole, and that their descriptions weren't available, Kellogg said.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.

This story will be updated. Check nwi.com throughout the day.

