UPDATE: 62-year-old woman dead, 3 injured after driver fleeing gunfire collides with minivan, police say
Gary Police Stock File

At 7:24 p.m. police were called to a shots fired report in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

 The Times

GARY — One person was killed and three were injured Friday when a driver fleeing gunshots coming from another vehicle ran a stop sign and collided with a minivan, police said.

A woman died after she was ejected from the minivan in the crash about 1 p.m. near West 11th Avenue and Clark Road, Lt. Thomas Pawlak said.

She was identified as Belinda Cox, 62, of Gary, according to a Lake County Coroner's report. Cox was pronounced dead at 1:23 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma. 

Two other adults in the minivan was injured, along with the driver of a white Chevrolet Impala that hit the minivan, he said.

Police initially thought the man driving the Impala was shot, but medical tests showed his injuries were suffered in the crash, Pawlak said.

The Impala sustained heavy damage from gunfire, police said.

Police recovered evidence showing the shooting began near 11th Avenue and Burr Street.

The driver of the Impala fled eastbound on 11th Avenue as a white four-door Chevrolet chased him, police said.

The Impala drive disregarded a stop sign as he sped through the intersection at Clark Road, hitting the driver's side of a northbound minivan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. Those with information about the crash are urged to call Sgt. Ryan Martens at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Adams: Black mistrust of vaccine comes from historical place

