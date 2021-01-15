UPDATE: 9 people taken to hospitals after car pile-up at auto auction, official says

GARY — Nine people were taken to local hospitals after a multi-car pile up during a car auction Friday morning, a city fire official said.

The circumstances of the crash were not clear by the afternoon; however, it appeared when responders arrived that up to three vehicles collided into one another, said Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Jones.

Crews were dispatched about 11:10 a.m. to the crash, which broke out in the 7900 block of Melton Road. Multiple ambulances responded.

Jones said he could not speak to the extent of injuries in the crash but added that there were no fatalities at the scene.

It took responders about 45 minutes to clear the area, he said.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

