GARY — Teaching licenses for the principal and six teachers at Frankie W. McCullough Academy for Girls have been suspended following a sweeping ISTEP cheating scandal dating back to 2017, the Gary Community School Corp. learned this month.
Gary emergency manager Peter Morikis said he was notified in early January, just before returning from winter break, that the academy would be out seven educators after a state investigation found testing irregularities at the school.
Morikis said the educators, including former Principal Pearl Prince, no longer are employed by Gary schools. He said the district now is working to fill vacancies at McCullough.
"It's a black eye to the district," Morikis said. "But we will continue to move forward and do it the right way."
The scandal unraveled when test administrator Pearson Education Inc. tipped the Indiana Department of Education off to potential problems after the 2017 administration of the ISTEP exam. Pearson's report triggered a state review of nine staffers in the academy and ended with the state striking the results of all McCullough students' 2017 exams.
The state's investigation found that McCullough administrators failed to develop a proper testing schedule for the online assessment, DOE Director of Assessment Charity Flores told the State Board of Education last February.
Also among the concerns, Flores said, were testing environments that allowed students to share questions with others who had not yet taken the exam, and extended testing periods going beyond the approved exam time limit.
Morikis, who began as Gary emergency manager this year, said changes were made in the way the school administered the 2018 standardized test and the district will continue to follow its clear testing procedures.
"From the moment that the investigation and the whole situation occurred, there was immediately a change to monitoring," Morikis said.
Of the nine educators investigated, two voluntarily agreed to have their teaching licenses suspended, DOE spokesman Adam Baker said. The seven remaining educators appeared in a two-day DOE hearing in November, which found five of those educators played a role in the ISTEP irregularities.
Baker described the administrators' attempt to change test outcomes as blatant and said evidence showed students attempted to change answers as many as 13 times. One test, he said, registered as having been completed in only 18 minutes.
Baker said the ones hurt most in this situation are the students. He said he fears students could feel the adverse social and emotional effects of the former Gary educators' actions.
"What happens when that's not the only time that happens to that child?" Baker said. "What happens when that child moves through the school system and gets to high school and struggles through that system because everyone passes him?"
McCullough had established itself as a standout school in the financially troubled Gary school district, regularly receiving high test scores and A marks in the state's accountability rankings. The State Board of Education did not give McCullough a grade for the 2016-17 school year. The school received an F in the state's most recent assessment.
Baker said he feels the state has since done it's due diligence working the school and is confident new administration can help right the direction of the district. Morikis said he plans to focus on upholding the district's exam policies and shifting public perception of Gary schools.
"I'm a rule-follower," Morikis said. "We will continue to monitor exams and do what's right. We have an obligation to the kids and to the state to do what's right."