UPDATE: Additional remains found in woods after city worker finds skull, police say

GARY — More human remains were recovered on Thursday after Lake County Sheriff’s police, Gary police and a cadaver search dog scoured a wooded area.
On Thursday, a city worker discovered skeletal remains near 9th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
A police report entry for the Gary Police Department indicated a human skull was found at noon Thursday in the woods at the 700 block of Clark Road, prompting the investigation.
At 7 a.m. Friday, a search was launched by Lake County Sheriff’s crime scene investigators, Gary Metro Homicide officers, Illiana Search and Rescue members and a volunteer cadaver and search and rescue dog.
During this time more remains were recovered in the area and the search was concluded at 3:30 p.m., police said.
The investigation is ongoing and limited information is available at this time, police said.
Meanwhile, another investigation continues after after a man spotted bones in a small field in the 800 block of Rhode Island Street on March 28. Officers recovered the skeletal remains while searching the area and the identity of the person was unknown. Police asked anyone with information to call Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3852. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
