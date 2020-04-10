UPDATE: Additional remains found in woods after city worker finds skull, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — More human remains were recovered on Thursday after Lake County Sheriff’s police, Gary police and a cadaver search dog scoured a wooded area.

On Thursday, a city worker discovered skeletal remains near 9th Avenue and Clark Road in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

A police report entry for the Gary Police Department indicated a human skull was found at noon Thursday in the woods at the 700 block of Clark Road, prompting the investigation.

At 7 a.m. Friday, a search was launched by Lake County Sheriff’s crime scene investigators, Gary Metro Homicide officers, Illiana Search and Rescue members and a volunteer cadaver and search and rescue dog.

During this time more remains were recovered in the area and the search was concluded at 3:30 p.m., police said.

The investigation is ongoing and limited information is available at this time, police said.