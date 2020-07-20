UPDATE: Airlifted driver in Borman crash rescued from car after being pinned by semi

HAMMOND — A driver who was pinned in his vehicle and severely injured by a semitrailer was airlifted early Monday following a crash on the Borman Expressway that closed all eastbound lanes of traffic at Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said.
Dominique Bernard Ellis, a 26-year-old Markham, Illinois, resident, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Hammond Fire Department after a semitrailer leaned on his car's roof, trapping him in his vehicle.
Indiana State Police responded about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on the interstate in which someone was injured, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed extensive traffic backups about that time.
Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene about 10:10 a.m.
A black 2008 Nissan was headed eastbound when it failed to slow for upcoming traffic congestion near the 1.8-mile marker in Hammond, according to the Indiana State Police.
"Further investigation revealed that it appeared that the driver may have taken evasive action and lost control of the Nissan. The Nissan then merged to the right, striking the driver’s side of a semi’s trailer," the Indiana State Police said in the release. "The Nissan struck the trailer with such force that it rocked the trailer side to side, causing the trailer to lean onto the roof of the Nissan. This caused the roof of the Nissan to be pushed down upon the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle."
The interstate was briefly closed in both directions while a University of Chicago helicopter landed to take Ellis to a Chicago hospital to be treated for severe injuries.
The semitrailer driver was not injured in the crash.
All westbound lanes were temporarily closed but completely reopened about 11:35 a.m., as the helicopter had left the scene, police said.
Double T Towing, Hoosier Helpers, and Hammond Fire/EMS assisted the Indiana State Police at the scene.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information becomes available.
