UPDATE: Airlifted driver in Borman crash rescued from car after being pinned by semi

HAMMOND — A driver who was pinned in his vehicle and severely injured by a semitrailer was airlifted early Monday following a crash on the Borman Expressway that closed all eastbound lanes of traffic at Indianapolis Boulevard, officials said.

Dominique Bernard Ellis, a 26-year-old Markham, Illinois, resident, was extricated from the vehicle by firefighters from the Hammond Fire Department after a semitrailer leaned on his car's roof, trapping him in his vehicle.

Indiana State Police responded about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on the interstate in which someone was injured, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

Indiana Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed extensive traffic backups about that time.

Police said a helicopter arrived at the scene about 10:10 a.m.

A black 2008 Nissan was headed eastbound when it failed to slow for upcoming traffic congestion near the 1.8-mile marker in Hammond, according to the Indiana State Police.