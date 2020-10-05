UPDATE: All lanes open after 1 killed in rollover crash on I-65 in Jasper County, police say

JASPER COUNTY — One person died in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 near Ind. 10 and DeMotte, according to Indiana State Police.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling north when the vehicle rolled over into a southbound lane, police said.
Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.
All lanes were reopened just after 11 a.m., though backups and delays were expected to continued for a while, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.
Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.
