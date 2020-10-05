 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: All lanes open after 1 killed in rollover crash on I-65 in Jasper County, police say
breaking urgent

UPDATE: All lanes open after 1 killed in rollover crash on I-65 in Jasper County, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

JASPER COUNTY — One person died in a rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 65 near Ind. 10 and DeMotte, according to Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver was traveling north when the vehicle rolled over into a southbound lane, police said.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

All lanes were reopened just after 11 a.m., though backups and delays were expected to continued for a while, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

Gallery: Lake County's Most Wanted

0
1
1
1
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts